The Wyoming State Historical Society is offering cash grants to people involved in research activities based on various aspects of the state's history.
The ...
The American Red Cross of Wyoming will install smoke alarms on Wind River Indian Reservation and volunteer installers are still needed
The Red Cross will work ...
(AP) -- Wyoming's newly elected congresswoman, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, will serve on the House Natural Resources, Armed Services and Rules committees.
Cheney ...
Central Wyoming College participated in No Shave Movember to raise money for men's health. The funds raised went to support the Tough Enough Cancer Fund of ...
The $968 that Fremont County spent per capita in taxes last year was 21 percent less than the average amount spent by counties across Wyoming, according to ...
The Riverton Police Department often presents awards to citizens in the community who have helped others in an extraordinary way.
During Tuesday's Riverton ...
On paper, the arrangement could save the City of Riverton $100,00 annually.
Part one of two
The Northern Arapaho Solid Waste District is ...
50th Wyoming State Winter Fair nears
Preparations for the 50th anniversary of the Wyoming State Winter Fair are in full swing. The mini bull riding ...
The Fremont Symphony Orchestra has announced its annual free winter afternoon concert for Jan. 21.
The Mid-Winter Musicale and Mingle FSO Fund Raiser features ...
Wild West Winter Carnival "Snowclipse: 2017" kicked off Saturday with the WWWC Car and Bike Show and Vintage Snowmobile Expo Saturday at the Fremont County ...
Senate File 20 would have barred school employees from demanding access to a student's personal digital information.
Lawmakers have once again killed ...
The Lander library will air a live performance of the Metropolitan Opera's "Romeo et Juliette" this month.
The adaptation of Shakespeare's classic story of ...
EVANSTON (AP) -- Weather and excessive speed by some motorists caused a 17-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in southwest Wyoming.
Highway Patrol trooper David ...
Molly Thornton of Riverton stars as Detective Morris in the Chadron State performance of 'The Nether' at by Jennifer Haley. The second play of last semester, ...
Births
OLDMAN
A son was born to Teressa SunRhodes of Riverton and Marlin Oldman of Riverton at 8:02 a.m. January ...
The Riverton City Council has chosen its new council president and vice-president.
Mike Bailey was voted in as president, while Kyle Larson was elected ...
One hurt when skiers trigger avalanche
JACKSON HOLE (AP) -- A 22-year-old man has been injured after being partially buried in a skier-triggered ...
The Wyoming House of Representatives approved a measure on first reading Thursday that would allow Wyoming to become a Nuclear Regulatory Commission "agreement ...
State Rep. Jim Allen, R-Lander, said he supports Gov. Matt Mead's supplemental budget request that funds Wyoming's two tribal liaison positions for an ...
Suicides numbered 19 countywide for the year
From staff reports
Only six deaths were attributed to drug and alcohol overdoses in Fremont County ...
The man was arrested in August and charged in connection with the 1985 death of Shelli R. Wiley, who was 22 years old at the time.
LARAMIE (AP) -- ...
Hearing her name called as the next Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2017 was something Abby Hayduck didn't expect. Hayduck had expected her friend and running mate Bailey ...
Amazon will begin collecting sales tax on purchases made to Wyoming consumers and businesses beginning March 1, according to a press release from Gov. Matt ...
Many bills from last year are returning to the debate platform for the 2017 session of the Wyoming Legislature.
In particular, Rep. Jim Allen, R-Lander, is ...
The three affected positions will no longer be eligible for overtime and comp time pay.
CHEYENNE (TNS) -- The Cheyenne City Council has approved final ...
Peabody Energy has filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with a U.S. Bankruptcy Court, representing another key milestone in the company's ...
Rehearsals for Missoula Children's Theatre's "The Frog Prince" began Tuesday. The performance is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center ...
If you want to sell to the government, networking events such as the upcoming GRO-Biz Conference and Idea Expo in Casper on Feb. 22 and 23 are a great way to ...
Plans call for a 929-acre mine in a previously mined region about 60 miles from Lander and 70 miles from Riverton.
Federal regulators say a new ...
The state faces a shortfall of more than $360 million in its annual K-12 budget amid a sharp downturn in fossil fuel production.
CHEYENNE (AP) -- A ...
With the vacant Central Wyoming College building in downtown Lander languishing on the real east market, the college has decided to reduce the price.
Willie ...
Births
BLACKBURN
A daughter was born to Alfreda Blackburn of Riverton and Gary Blackburn of Riverton at 8:35 ...
The Wyoming Department of Health state agency is working on an a scaled back alternative for the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander.
Officials acknowledge ...
JACKSON (AP) -- Authorities say an avalanche buried a freight truck near Jackson as the snow continued to pile up in western Wyoming.
Multiple avalanches ...
So far this winter, tribal hunters have taken 80 bison, and state hunters have harvested 19.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- At least 100 Yellowstone National ...
Man pleads guilty to trying to hit officers
(AP) -- A Cheyenne man with a long history of felony convictions has pleaded guilty to trying to hit ...
A 73-year-old Riverton man is set to serve 18-20 years in prison after molesting an 8-year-old friend of his granddaughter.
Delbert Schierkolk pleaded guilty ...
Riverton easily defeated Worland and Torrington in back-to-back home games.
Even Friday the 13th with a full moon couldn't curse the momentum of the ...
Wind River defeated Shoshoni in a physical affair in Fremont County Class 2-A play.
Full-court pressure will sometimes rattle even the most calm, ...
Another sports weekend in Fremont County saw me heading north from Riverton on Highway 789 to Shoshoni on Friday for a showdown between the Wranglers and ...
Host Wind River had four athletes on the podium at their home invitational, while Shoshoni had three.
Wind River hosted the annual Don Runner ...
Riverton remains winless on the season after home losses to Worland and Torrington.
The Riverton Lady Wolverines clawed their way back into ...
Christian Lopez and Darwin St. Clair each scored 19 points in a home victory against Thermopolis.
Christian Lopez and Darwin St. Clair each dropped ...
Raylee Nipper scored 17 points for Lander, including a critical three-point play, in a home victory over Thermopolis.
On Friday at Bob Carey Memorial ...
Jalene Hanway led Shoshoni with 17 points in a victory over the Lady Cougars.
Jalene Hanway proved to be a one-woman wrecking crew in the low post ...
Wyoming Indian prevailed over Shoshoni in a slow-paced, low-scoring contest.
ETHETE -- Accurate shooting is offense, and while defense might win ...
Laramie -- University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has spoken with Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl, informing Bohl that he will be returning for ...
Morning Gambler led Wyoming Indian with 18 points in a 59-33 win over Lady Blue.
ETHETE -- Wyoming Indian's runaway win Thursday over the visiting ...
Riverton's double-defending state champions opened their home season in fine fashion against Park County and Douglas.
Riverton hosted hockey for the ...
Fans of Wyoming cowboy football can't be pleased to have learned that star running back Brian Hill, the best ground-gainer in the history of the Cowboys, won't ...
Riverton's unbeaten boys and winless girls will entertain Worland and Torrington.
Squished together, the Riverton High School boys and girls ...
Central Wyoming College's basketball squads will host Little Big Horn College and Miles Community College to begin league play.
Central Wyoming ...
In other words, IR00;found a way to watch the Steelers game.
Our bedroom window sits about 35 feet above Gasser Road.It has a great view of most of ...
A tower of local government has stepped down, strong legacy in place
The first Fremont County Commission meeting since the turn of the century without ...
Editor:
It is certainly too bad Wyoming legislators and the health department could not agree on how to renovate and "repurpose" the Wyoming Life Resource ...
Editor:
The new year began as a happy one for me. During the afternoon on New Year's Day, a load of young people with shovels tumbled out of the van and began ...
My begonia withstands both cats and a sometimes careless owner.
A classmate of mine once suggested that the best solution if one fails to find ...
Both Wyoming's U.S. Senators are chairmen of committees this year
Wyoming's U.S. Senate delegation will have some real influence as the new ...
Did the electric power fail because I didn't vote?
My decision not to vote still haunts me.
Back in November, I avoided the general election, with ...
The governor is recommending it, but not on an ongoing basis
Governor Mead had some local-interest items in his jam-packed State of the State ...
Editor:
