CHEYENNE (TNS) -- The House Judiciary Committee advanced bills Thursday that would expand automatic restoration of voting rights to nonviolent felons, create a ...
Births
WASHAKIE
A daughter was born to Katrina and Kevin Washakie Sr. of Fort Washakie at 12:59 p.m. January ...
The Wind River Transportation Authority welcomed new director Gary Michaud in December after the departure of Jake Paslar, who worked for the WRTA for 15 ...
Fremont County School District 14 board members elected members for leadership positions.
Leadership positions were reorganized during the December ...
Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting five families who were displaced due to the fire at the South Federal Inn on Federal Blvd. in Riverton on Wednesday, Jan. ...
Riverton native Nathanael Lutz joined more than 3, 900 Baylor University students that were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2016 fall semester. ...
As the Wyoming Legislature gears up to make more cuts this session, State Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, joins the House Appropriations Committee for the first ...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Three Canadians will be banned from federal lands for five years after pleading guilty to walking on a sensitive hot spring in ...
Wyoming leaders attend inauguration
CHEYENNE (AP) -- Gov. Matt Mead is among those from Wyoming who attended Donald Trump's presidential ...
New activities on the schedule for 2017 include Spanish language, fencing and pickle ball.
Roughly 5,500 community members enrolled in more than 300 ...
Concerns over operations inside the Northern Arapaho Tribe's financial office became so grave late last year that the tribal business council considered ...
Despite local worries that the Wyoming Legislature might opt to scale back the planned $77 million reconstruction of the Wyoming Life Resource Center, State ...
The improving local air service picture holds promise for economic development in 2017, leaders of the Fremont Air Service Task Force report.
Two task force ...
Extra teaching burden a concern
A bill that would incorporate American Indian education into public school standards passed out of the House ...
REED
A daughter was born to Celia Reed of Lander and Julian Reed of Lander at 6:39 a.m. January 12 at ...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) -- A state judge has dismissed a lawsuit contesting a $300 million project to renovate the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne.
In dismissing the ...
CHEYENNE (AP) -- The biggest onshore wind development in the works in the U.S. has received two critical federal approvals that could allow the first turbines ...
Rep. Jim Allen, R-Lander, has developed new bills he plans to present during this year's legislative session, which began Jan. 10.
Allen has been a strong ...
Mickey Douglas will resign from the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees effective Feb. 13.
The board accepted her resignation Wednesday, with ...
A bill that would incorporate American Indian education into public school standards passed out of the House ...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming plans to "expedite" the process to bring the emergency rooms at SageWest hospitals back in network, officials at the ...
Bill on palliative care considered
CHEYENNE (AP) -- Wyoming lawmakers will consider a measure meant to improve the quality of palliative care.
The ...
CHEYENNE (AP) -- In grizzly country, comments by President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary that schools should have guns on campus to ...
Wyoming Indian's famous gym welcomed Wind River's grapplers.
There have been thousands of games and dozens of tournaments in the Wyoming Indian High ...
With just four weeks remaining in the regular basketball season local teams are finally beginning to play home games.
In the case of Wind River, the Cougars ...
Olivia Thompson posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-52 road loss to Gillette.
Central Wyoming College's women's basketball ...
Central Wyoming College's eight-game winning streak came to an end with an 89-75 road defeat to Gillette College.
All good things must come to and ...
Riverton now has five athletes qualified for state.
Riverton High School swimmers Trystan Gorley and Michael Kraft swam state-qualifying times last ...
Riverton's basketball squads play a pair of conference opponents in the Panthers and Broncs.
Friday is home-game night this weekend for the Riverton ...
Editor:
Steve Peck's editorial, "That Cussed Snow" (1/6/17), wasnothing short of a stiff poke in the eye.For many reasons the present method of snow ...
Answer time
Donald Trump has taken office
If you thought electing Barack Obama represented a risk-taking social experiment for America, think again. The ...
Not all of it, anyway, which is my happy new discovery
For much of my life, I was convinced that rice was brown, mostly dry, and a poor substitute ...
Education nominee's odd remark gave unexpected attention to Wyoming
Wyoming doesn't often come up during confirmation hearings for a presidential ...
He's more fascinating psychologically than politically
Will I get tweeted? Twaddled? Twiddled? (Hey, they're all in the dictionary).
What will be ...
Edward Roberts of Shoshoni passed away on January 7, 2017. He was 58.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Shoshoni ...
This month the Environmental Protection Agency withdrew its proposed rule that would have put new regulations on in-situ uranium recovery.
I applaud ...