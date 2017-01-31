 
Prioritize local control in education cutbacks, state lawmakers told County leaders speak

Jan 31, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

Wyoming's House Education Committee will consider Tuesday evening whether to allow more local control over the cuts listed in its K-12 omnibus spending bill, ...

Hudson shop gutted Sunday by fire; 4 departments there

Jan 31, 2017 - By Kelli Ameling, Staff Writer

A malfunctioning oil-drip feeder is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a metal shop Sunday in Hudson.
Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at ...

Jan 31, 2017 - From staff reports

LAROSE
Floyd LaRose, of Lander, died on January 28 with his family near him. The family will hold a ...

High flu numbers now reported statewide

Jan 31, 2017 - From staff reports

With flu activity reports showing a high level of illness, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is reminding residents of the common-sense steps they can ...

Wyoming digest

Jan 31, 2017 - From staff reports

Trump ban affects UW student
LARAMIE (AP) -- University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols says the university knows of one student who has been ...

Soild snowpack figures around state this winter

Jan 31, 2017 - The Associated Press

CHEYENNE (AP) -- Many Wyoming communities are seeing above-average snowpack levels thanks to a cold and wet winter.
State monitors say snowpack ranges from ...

City asks county to lower 'tipping fee' for trash haul

Jan 31, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

The Riverton City Council in January approved writing a letter formally asking the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District to lower the tipping fee ...

Dog meet-and-greet

Jan 31, 2017 - Photo by Andrea Novotny

Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race teams arrived Monday afternoon in Lander and gathered along Main Street for a community reception.

Weaver to resign city administrator job March 1

Jan 31, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

After serving the City of Riverton for five and a half years as city administrator, Steven Weaver announced his resignation Friday to city staff, effective ...

State minimum wage proposal rolled back

Jan 31, 2017 - The Associated Press

CHEYENNE (AP) -- A proposal to raise the minimum wage in Wyoming has been ratcheted back to match the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
The amended wage ...

Lady Rams sweep pair of weekend games

Jan 31, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Aubry Baker scored a career-high 27 points in a 48-44 home win against Burlington.

It was a big home stand for the Dubois Lady Rams with a pair of ...

Bohl's son joins father on Cowboys coaching staff

Jan 31, 2017 - The Associated Press

LARAMIE (AP) -- Craig Bohl didn't decide to pursue coaching until his playing days at Nebraska were coming to an end. He turned out just fine.
The Wyoming head ...

Rams lose pair of conference home games

Jan 31, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Dubois was outmatched by Burlington and Meeteetse on their home court.

It was a disappointing weekend at home for the Dubois Rams in Class 1-A ...

Oh, so close for RHS girls hoops squad

Jan 31, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

You could feel the energy in Wolverine Gym last Friday night when Riverton High School's girls basketball team was close, oh so close, to netting its first win ...

Tuesday notes

Jan 31, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

The freezer is on
It looks as if the entire month of January is going to pass without delivering us what longtime weather watchers like to refer to as ...

Why Aunt Eleanor shot the goat

Jan 31, 2017 - By Don Ricks

It was the first time she'd fired a gun, but she didn't miss

As we sat down to the feast at Thanksgiving Aunt Eleanor would always say, "This year ...

City 'should stay away' from tribe offer on city trash

Jan 31, 2017 - Lamar Harvey, Riverton

Editor:
The City of Riverton should stay away from the Arapaho Tribe's offer to take over garbage handling. This would cause nothing but problems, in my ...

 

