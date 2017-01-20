 
Wyoming revealed as a safe haven for invisible firms in 'Panama Papers'

Chiefs host first-ever wrestling event

New air service could aid business climate; NOLS won't commit

Wyoming digest

Snow removal method in city is anything but accommodating

Red Cross helps families after hotel fire

Three bills sent forward by House Judiciary panel

Jan 20, 2017 - The Associated Press

CHEYENNE (TNS) -- The House Judiciary Committee advanced bills Thursday that would expand automatic restoration of voting rights to nonviolent felons, create a ...

Jan 20, 2017 - From staff reports

Births


WASHAKIE
A daughter was born to Katrina and Kevin Washakie Sr. of Fort Washakie at 12:59 p.m. January ...

New WRTA director comes with new stop at airport

Jan 20, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

The Wind River Transportation Authority welcomed new director Gary Michaud in December after the departure of Jake Paslar, who worked for the WRTA for 15 ...

Wyoming Indian recognizes staff, student achievements

Jan 20, 2017 - From staff reports

Fremont County School District 14 board members elected members for leadership positions.

Leadership positions were reorganized during the December ...

Jan 20, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting five families who were displaced due to the fire at the South Federal Inn on Federal Blvd. in Riverton on Wednesday, Jan. ...

Riverton man makes Baylor Dean's List

Jan 20, 2017 - From staff reports

Riverton native Nathanael Lutz joined more than 3, 900 Baylor University students that were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2016 fall semester. ...

Work on Wyoming's spending battles an 'intense' gig for Larsen

Jan 20, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

As the Wyoming Legislature gears up to make more cuts this session, State Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, joins the House Appropriations Committee for the first ...

Reckless park trespassers get fines and bans

Jan 20, 2017 - The Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Three Canadians will be banned from federal lands for five years after pleading guilty to walking on a sensitive hot spring in ...

Jan 20, 2017 - From wire reports

Wyoming leaders attend inauguration
CHEYENNE (AP) -- Gov. Matt Mead is among those from Wyoming who attended Donald Trump's presidential ...

R Rec programs drew 5,500 participants in 2016

Jan 20, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

New activities on the schedule for 2017 include Spanish language, fencing and pickle ball.

Roughly 5,500 community members enrolled in more than 300 ...

Tribe works to address worries about internal fiscal controls

Jan 20, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

Concerns over operations inside the Northern Arapaho Tribe's financial office became so grave late last year that the tribal business council considered ...

Lawmaker still confident about WLRC plan

Jan 20, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

Despite local worries that the Wyoming Legislature might opt to scale back the planned $77 million reconstruction of the Wyoming Life Resource Center, State ...

Air service group positive about new developments

Jan 19, 2017 - By Anne McGowan, Staff Writer

The improving local air service picture holds promise for economic development in 2017, leaders of the Fremont Air Service Task Force report.
Two task force ...

Indian education bill gets 9-0 nod from committee

Jan 19, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

Extra teaching burden a concern

A bill that would incorporate American Indian education into public school standards passed out of the House ...

Jan 19, 2017 - From staff reports

Births

REED
A daughter was born to Celia Reed of Lander and Julian Reed of Lander at 6:39 a.m. January 12 at ...

Judge dismisses Capitol renovation lawsuit

Jan 19, 2017 - The Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) -- A state judge has dismissed a lawsuit contesting a $300 million project to renovate the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne.
In dismissing the ...

Massive Wyoming wind project gets critical federal approvals

Jan 19, 2017 - The Associated Press

CHEYENNE (AP) -- The biggest onshore wind development in the works in the U.S. has received two critical federal approvals that could allow the first turbines ...

Allen eyes new legislation on fishing licenses and ag issues

Jan 19, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

Rep. Jim Allen, R-Lander, has developed new bills he plans to present during this year's legislative session, which began Jan. 10.
Allen has been a strong ...

College trustee Douglas to resign; replacement action starts immediately

Jan 19, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

Mickey Douglas will resign from the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees effective Feb. 13.
The board accepted her resignation Wednesday, with ...

Insurance rep expects quick fix for SageWest ER

Jan 19, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming plans to "expedite" the process to bring the emergency rooms at SageWest hospitals back in network, officials at the ...

Wyoming digest

Jan 19, 2017 - From wire reports

Bill on palliative care considered
CHEYENNE (AP) -- Wyoming lawmakers will consider a measure meant to improve the quality of palliative care.
The ...

DeVos' gun remark lands differently in grizz country

Jan 19, 2017 - By Mead Gruver, The Associated Press

CHEYENNE (AP) -- In grizzly country, comments by President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary that schools should have guns on campus to ...

 

Chiefs host first-ever wrestling event

Jan 20, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Wyoming Indian's famous gym welcomed Wind River's grapplers.

There have been thousands of games and dozens of tournaments in the Wyoming Indian High ...

Something wrong with home games? Don't think so

Jan 20, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

With just four weeks remaining in the regular basketball season local teams are finally beginning to play home games.
In the case of Wind River, the Cougars ...

Central women fall to Gillette

Jan 19, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Olivia Thompson posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-52 road loss to Gillette.

Central Wyoming College's women's basketball ...

Rustlers wrangled by Pronghorns

Jan 19, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Central Wyoming College's eight-game winning streak came to an end with an 89-75 road defeat to Gillette College.

All good things must come to and ...

Big Red swimmers splash in Cheyenne

Jan 19, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

Riverton now has five athletes qualified for state.

Riverton High School swimmers Trystan Gorley and Michael Kraft swam state-qualifying times last ...

Wolverines to host Powell, travel to Cody

Jan 19, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

Riverton's basketball squads play a pair of conference opponents in the Panthers and Broncs.

Friday is home-game night this weekend for the Riverton ...

Snow removal method in city is anything but accommodating

Jan 20, 2017 - Carole S. Anderson, Riverton

Editor:
Steve Peck's editorial, "That Cussed Snow" (1/6/17), wasnothing short of a stiff poke in the eye.For many reasons the present method of snow ...

Rice isn't brown and dry?

Jan 20, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

Answer time
Donald Trump has taken office

If you thought electing Barack Obama represented a risk-taking social experiment for America, think again. The ...

Grizzly bears in schools

Jan 19, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

Education nominee's odd remark gave unexpected attention to Wyoming

Wyoming doesn't often come up during confirmation hearings for a presidential ...

For Trump, rejection is promotion

Jan 19, 2017 - By Betty Starks Case

He's more fascinating psychologically than politically

Will I get tweeted? Twaddled? Twiddled? (Hey, they're all in the dictionary).
What will be ...

Edward Roberts

Jan 19, 2017 - From staff reports

Edward Roberts of Shoshoni passed away on January 7, 2017. He was 58.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Shoshoni ...

EPA made good decision on delay of uranium regs

Jan 19, 2017 - Mike Enzi, U.S. Senator R-Wyo. Washington, D.C.

Editor:
This month the Environmental Protection Agency withdrew its proposed rule that would have put new regulations on in-situ uranium recovery.
I applaud ...

 

