 
A family-owned daily newspaper serving Riverton, Lander and Fremont County, Wyoming since 1949

News

No charges for men arrested at Ocean Lake

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

When Riverton men Phillip Chiles, Russell Naef and Lawrence Jolly were arrested near Ocean Lake in early September, undersheriff Ryan Lee said it appeared the

Idaho lawsuit over expanded grouse protection dismissed

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

BOISE, ID (AP) -- A judge has rejected Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's lawsuit contending the Obama administration acted illegally by imposing federal land-use

Probation for man who pleaded guilty to abuse of wife

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

Arvin Felter will receive a two- to four-year sentence for the crime, suspended in favor of probation.

An Arapahoe man is set to be freed on ...

Wyoming digest

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

Bison migration control closes near park
Mammoth Hot Springs (AP) -- Yellowstone National Park officials have closed a bison area as preparations get

Food bank plans fundraiser with hand-made donations

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

The Lander Care and Share Food Bank scheduled its Empty Bowls "Soup 'n More" fundraiser for 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Lander Senior Center.

Dubois class takes trip to local museum

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

Rosemary Graff brought her 6th, 7thand 8thgrade classes to the Dubois Museum as a follow up from a field trip early in the fall. Dubois Museum led the

Becker chairs county board

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

After longtime Doug Thompson retired from the Fremont County Commission in December, Commissioner Travis Becker of Riverton was voted in as the board's new

A fresh start

. $headline .

Jan 8, 2017 - Photo by Dan Bendtsen

New Fremont County Commissioners Clarence Thomas and Jennifer McCarty were sworn in Tuesday along with new vice chairman Larry Allen at the county board's

Group vies for tourism signs at county's entry points

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

The Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission is applying for a grant to place "Preserve America" signs at each of the five roadway entrances to Fremont

Prairie dog problems on rise in national grassland

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

GILLETTE (AP) -- The Campbell County Commission has expressed concerns to federal officials about problems with prairie dogs on the Thunder Basin National

Fat bike demonstration day set this month near Dubois

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

Three Wyoming bicycling groups hosts Fat Tire Bike Demo Day at Deception Creek/Falls Campground Winter Trail near Dubois on Sunday, Jan. 15.
The event takes ...

Legislative directory offered through trucking, contractors associations

Jan 8, 2017 - From staff reports

The 2017-2018 issue of the Wyoming "Legislative Directory" is now available.
This reference booklet published and distributed by the Wyoming Trucking ...

City re-ups with online provider; should see more revenue under the new terms

Jan 8, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

The city of Riverton and Wyoming.com have renewed their five-year lease agreement, with a new rate for use of the Griffey Hill property that houses the local

The limits of snow removal

. $headline .

Jan 8, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

Municipalities constrained by budgets, equipment, logistics

City of Riverton crews tasked with clearing local roadways of snow didn't get much of a ...

Man convicted of trying to kill wife won't get new trial

Jan 8, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

For a second time, district court judge Norman Young has denied a request for a new trial from Terry Schmuck, who has claimed his previous trial attorneys were

Legislature to open under cash crunch

Jan 8, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

Case says notes 'firming,' says wind tax could ease fiscal woe

The recent downturn that struck local minerals industries seems to be reaching its ...

Sports

BREAKING: Wolverines sweep field, move to 11-0

Jan 8, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

Easton Paxton scored 32 points in a 71-62 win against Laramie, while the Riverton girls continued to struggle, remaining winless on the season.

The ...

BREAKING: Brown-and-Gold plenty prevalent in paradise

Jan 8, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

So, there I was, entering the hallowed gates of Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Wednesday evening, as the sun slowly made its way toward the mighty Pacific

BREAKING: Tigers triumph over Burlington, 75-71

. $headline .

Jan 8, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Antonio Coando led Lander with 31 points against the Huskies at the Big Horn Basin Shootout in Cody.

Antonio Coando has been a revelation for head

Antonio Coando has been a revelation for head ...

BREAKING: Lady Eagles see off Cody in home opener

Jan 8, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Trinity Goggles led St. Stephen's with 22 points, while Kayle Addison added 15 for the home side in a 71-36 win over the Lady Broncs.

It's a ...

BREAKING: Lady Tigers down Huskies, 50-25

Jan 8, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Raylee Nipper and Zoe Peterson combined for 23 points in a victory over Burlington.

The Lady Tigers of Lander Valley High School came out of the ...

BREAKING: Chiefs split four games at Big Horn

Jan 8, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Wyoming Indian lost to Worland in the third-place contest.

The Wyoming Indian boys had every opportunity for a lackluster effort in the third-place ...

BREAKING: Cougars claim crown with perfect weekend

. $headline .

Jan 8, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Wind River went 4-0 at the Big Horn Shootout, including a 70-38 victory against Greybull in the championship game.

It was a phenomenal weekend for

It was a phenomenal weekend for ...

BREAKING: Wranglers win three of four at Shootout

Jan 8, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Gary Medicine Cloud scored 27 points against defending Class 2-A state champion Pine Bluffs.

Shoshoni boys head basketball coach Brady Slack took his ...

BREAKING: Lady Chiefs down Worland to take tournnament title

Jan 8, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Wyoming Indian finished a perfect weekend with a thriller against the Lady Warriors.

It was right out of Hollywood for the Lady Chiefs late Saturday ...

 

Opinion / Community

Adventures from cold winters past

Jan 8, 2017 - By Randy Tucker

For someone of my generation, the 1978-79 season quickly comes to mind.

Winters, like the stories told by aging athletes, just get better with time, ...

Tough duty

Jan 8, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

The 40-day legislative session starts Tuesdayunder heavy financial stress

The Wyoming Legislature convenesTuesdayfor its 40-day general session, ...

Keep public education 'No. 1 top priority' amid fiscal crisis

Jan 8, 2017 - Sue Lee Sherry, Lander

Editor:
All the money coming out of state budgets due to the energy downturn is starting to effect our schools. In my opinion this must be the No. 1 top ...

 

