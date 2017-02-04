Another try at cutting per diems defeated
The Wyoming Senate has defeated another attempt to reduce per diem payments during legislative sessions ...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- A 19-year-old Wyoming man charged with shooting three good Samaritans on Montana's Crow Reservation had ingested "a considerable amount" ...
Some of the Wild West Winter Carnival's signature events are set for this weekend as the annual festival reaches its peak.
The Main Street Ice Sculpting ...
A bill to incorporate American Indian education into public school standards in the state has passed through the Wyoming House on third reading and now is in ...
The House Appropriations Committee approved the reconstruction of the Wyoming Life Resource Center on Wednesday, allocating at least $139.5 million for the ...
Rita Willow, 30, of Ethete, has been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Allison Ty Trosper, 50, ...
School CPR bill voted down
CHEYENNE (AP) -- A bill that would have required Wyoming students to receive basic instruction in CPR has died in the state ...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- A deal disclosed Thursday will allow the mass slaughter of hundreds of wild bison migrating from Yellowstone National Park, while ...
Twenty-five students from Fremont County made the President's List at the University of Wyoming in the fall.
These students, who maintained a 4.0 grade point ...
Charitable organization Riverton Does is ready for 2017 after setting its officers last month. Deanna Reach, president of the group, said they gain "at least ...
Gloria Brodle, manager of the Riverton library, is retiring after working there 31 years.
At a library board meeting Wednesday, board chair Nancy Wright ...
Deaths
HARRINGTON
Fred "Freddie" C. Harrington, 68, died on February 1 in Riverton. Cremation has taken place ...
A bill that would allow school boards to let district employees carry firearms on school property passed the Wyoming House on third reading Wednesday in a ...
The move will save money for the Fremont County solid waste district, potentially staving off higher disposal fees.
A previous mandate for Fremont ...
Legislative bills sponsored by Rep. Jim Allen, R-Lander, have moved ahead this week.
Fishing
House Bill 121, regarding fishing licenses, passed ...
Wyoming's new license plate design is now appearing on cars being registered in 2017 -- and it features a Fremont County scene.
The new plates include a ...
CHEYENNE (AP) -- The Wyoming House has reversed itself and passed a bill that would raise the state tax on cigarettes by 30 cents a pack.
House Bill 151 failed ...
A 2014 change in federal law allows states to conduct hemp production under the authority of a university or department of agriculture.
CHEYENNE ...
CHEYENNE -- A Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination in employment, ...
The House Education Committee has revised the Wyoming Legislature's primary school funding bill to include a 2 percent increase to Wyoming's sales tax, which ...
10-year sentence on heroin charges
(AP) -- A former Cheyenne resident has been sentenced to 10 years for selling heroin.
Christopher Koegl on Wednesday ...
Riverton's wrestling squad defeated Cody in a home dual on the eve of the Ron Thon Memorial, which opened Friday with preliminary matches.
If the ...
Wind River's girls hoops squad sent Burlington to defeat by a final of 39-32.
The Wind River Lady Cougars picked up their second home court win of ...
Wind River was led by Jayin Trumble's 27 points in a 73-58 home victory against Burlington.
Wind River's performance was nearly as dark as the ...
I stayed up late to watch sports on TV last weekend. Roger Federer was playing Rafael Nadal for the Australian Open championship. That's tennis, if you didn't ...
Both Riverton hoops squads will travel to Lander, with the boys looking to stay perfect and the girls searching for their first victory of the season on ...
All five Central Wyoming College starters scored in double-digits in a 74-68 home loss to the Lady Trappers.
Usually when all five starters of a ...
Democrats must decide if two wrongs make a right in Gorsuch confirmation
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sounded pretty mad a couple of days ...
If you're a toucan, your bill is pretty darned important.
As I applied Chapstick to my nose in an elevator last Monday I remembered a video I'd seen ...
On Jan. 27, Wyoming Rep. Jerry Obermueller of Casper submitted House Bill 267 to the Wyoming Legislature seeking to increase the minimum annual reporting fees ...
In my experience, it's a considerable amount
Horses? I'm probably the last columnist in Wyoming you'd expect to be informed on the subject. But a ...
In a season like this one, it'seasy to be fooled by a 30-degree day
A staff member who grew up in a warmer part of America before moving to Wyoming ...
Editor:
Well here it is another new year, our legislature is in session trying to deal with an economy that is having a tough time, much through the efforts ...