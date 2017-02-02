 
A family-owned daily newspaper serving Riverton, Lander and Fremont County, Wyoming since 1949

Riverton library manager retires

House OKs bill letting local trustees decide on firearms in schools

Feb 2, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

A bill that would allow school boards to let district employees carry firearms on school property passed the Wyoming House on third reading Wednesday in a ...

Today

Feb 2, 2017 - From staff reports

Deaths

WHITEANTELOPE
Terrance WhiteAntelope, 62, died on January 28. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. ...

DEQ removes mandate on Lander landfill, extending use for 10 years

Feb 2, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

The move will save money for the Fremont County solid waste district, potentially staving off higher disposal fees.

A previous mandate for Fremont ...

Allen bills on fishing fees, license plates gain ground

Feb 2, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

Legislative bills sponsored by Rep. Jim Allen, R-Lander, have moved ahead this week.

Fishing
House Bill 121, regarding fishing licenses, passed ...

New license plates show scenery from Wind Rivers

Feb 2, 2017 - From staff and wire reports

Wyoming's new license plate design is now appearing on cars being registered in 2017 -- and it features a Fremont County scene.
The new plates include a ...

House changes course, passes higher tax on cigarettes

Feb 2, 2017 - From the Associated Press

CHEYENNE (AP) -- The Wyoming House has reversed itself and passed a bill that would raise the state tax on cigarettes by 30 cents a pack.
House Bill 151 failed ...

Hemp legislation wins vote in judiciary panel

Feb 2, 2017 - TNS

A 2014 change in federal law allows states to conduct hemp production under the authority of a university or department of agriculture.

CHEYENNE ...

Senate committee OKs bill protecting LGBT from discrimination

Feb 2, 2017 - By Matt Murphy, Tribune News Services

CHEYENNE -- A Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination in employment, ...

School bill includes sales tax increase

Feb 2, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

The House Education Committee has revised the Wyoming Legislature's primary school funding bill to include a 2 percent increase to Wyoming's sales tax, which ...

Wyoming digest

Feb 2, 2017 - From wire reports

10-year sentence on heroin charges
(AP) -- A former Cheyenne resident has been sentenced to 10 years for selling heroin.
Christopher Koegl on Wednesday ...

Why do sports fans do the things they do?

Feb 2, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

I stayed up late to watch sports on TV last weekend. Roger Federer was playing Rafael Nadal for the Australian Open championship. That's tennis, if you didn't ...

Wolverines take on Tigers in county rivalry

Feb 2, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Both Riverton hoops squads will travel to Lander, with the boys looking to stay perfect and the girls searching for their first victory of the season on ...

Lady Rustlers drop close one to Northwest

Feb 2, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

All five Central Wyoming College starters scored in double-digits in a 74-68 home loss to the Lady Trappers.

Usually when all five starters of a ...

 

What animals know that we don't

Feb 2, 2017 - By Betty Starks Case

In my experience, it's a considerable amount

Horses? I'm probably the last columnist in Wyoming you'd expect to be informed on the subject. But a ...

Winter warfare

Feb 2, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

In a season like this one, it'seasy to be fooled by a 30-degree day

A staff member who grew up in a warmer part of America before moving to Wyoming ...

Support recovery groups by increasing tax on beer

Feb 2, 2017 - Ron Warpness, Riverton

Editor:
Well here it is another new year, our legislature is in session trying to deal with an economy that is having a tough time, much through the efforts ...

 

