 
A family-owned daily newspaper serving Riverton, Lander and Fremont County, Wyoming since 1949

Trending

Wolverines remain unbeaten, now 17-0

The way it was: Skiing on Togwotee - 1941

WR girls gain conference victory over Kemmerer

Lady Blue defeats No. 4 Lovell, 36-34

Legislators sharpen focus on education funding shortfall

Family finds winter carnival medallion on snowy roadside

Login to download

 

News

Solar eclipse bill amended and endorsed by panel

Jan 29, 2017 - The Associated Press

CHEYENNE (AP) -- A state House committee has endorsed a bill to help deal with the expected onslaught of visitors coming to Wyoming to view the total solar ...

CWC enrollment lags early in spring semester

Jan 29, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

Spring semester enrollment totals at Central Wyoming College continue to fall short of expectations.
On Jan. 6, about 1,270 students had enrolled for the ...

Tribal license plate survives committee; floor debate next

Jan 29, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

Twelve days after the legislation was introduced, a bill to create special license plates for enrolled tribal members has made it out of committee in the ...

Legislators sharpen focus on education funding shortfall

Jan 29, 2017 - By Mead Gruver, The Associated Press

Wyoming lawmakers considering how to address a looming $360 million education budget shortfall debated Friday whether students are showing good results for one ...

Fremont County digest

Jan 29, 2017 - From staff and wire reports

Veterans assistance available
WASHINGTON (AP -- A state of Wyoming veterans service officer, Lori Crump, will conduct community outreach services in ...

Center looks to expand local involvement

Jan 29, 2017 - From staff and wire reports

As more students from the Wind River Job Corps advance in their trades, work-based learning specialist Julianna Eckley said the center is looking for more ...

Latest graduates say goodbye to Job Corps

Jan 29, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

Thirty-two students walked at the latest graduation of the Wind River Job Corps. For many of the graduates, it was a bittersweet moment.
"I hate endings like ...

RHS grad gets own feature film

Jan 29, 2017 - From staff reports

Riverton High School graduate Ryan LeMasters recently directed his first feature-length film.
The dark comedy and dra-ma "All Out Dysfunktion!" was released ...

Dubois groups to hold charity soup, bread contest

Jan 29, 2017 - From staff reports

Needs of Dubois and the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center are hosting the Soup and Bread Cook-off and Hootenanny Feb. 25 at the Headwaters Arts and ...

Lander man in dog race again

Jan 29, 2017 - From staff reports

Weather challenges have made his training more difficult this year.

Lander local Jerry Bath knows the Pedigree Stage Stop Race.
He helped design ...

BLM hosts meeting on South Pass planning

Jan 29, 2017 - From staff reports

The Bureau of Land Management will host a public meeting Feb. 7 at the BLM Lander Field Office to gather input on interpretive and management plans for public ...

The way it was: Skiing on Togwotee - 1941

. $headline .

Jan 29, 2017 - From Ranger files

Development of a full-fledged ski area on the east slope of the Wind River Mountains has been an intriguing possibility for generations. In 1941 a modest ...

Photo ID bill for voters downed in committee

Jan 29, 2017 - From staff reports

CHEYENNE -- The House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday voted down a bill to require voters to show photo identification ...

Lawmakers seek study on gender wage gap

Jan 29, 2017 - By Matt Murphy, Tribune News Services

CHEYENNE -- Two Wyoming lawmakers from opposite ends of the political spectrum are asking the Legislature to authorize an in-depth study of the state's gender ...

Lady Blue defeats No. 4 Lovell, 36-34

. $headline .

Jan 29, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Jalene Hanway led Shoshoni with 13 points and 12 rebounds in a home win against the ranked Lady Bulldogs.

Jalene Hanway hugged the ball with ferocity ...

WR girls gain conference victory over Kemmerer

. $headline .

Jan 29, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

It was a long time coming, but the Wind River girls have finally won a conference game.The Cougars picked up a split this weekend with a convincing 54-32 win ...

Two easy wins for Wind River boys

Jan 29, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

The Wind River Cougars sit atop the Class 2-A Southwest conference after a weekend sweep of Big Piney and Kemmerer that moved the defending conference champs ...

Tigers lose twice to Lyman, Mountain View

Jan 29, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Lander hosts cross-county rival Riverton this Friday.

When Lander and Mountain View last met on the basketball court, the result was a high-flying ...

Lady Wolverines close again

Jan 29, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

Riverton lost a close 48-44 game to Lyman, then were beaten by Mountain View.

Seeking their first win of the season, the Riverton Lady Wolverines ...

 

Sports

Wolverines remain unbeaten, now 17-0

. $headline .

Jan 29, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

Riverton's boys blasted Lyman and Mountain View to stay perfect on the season.

Ho hum. This is beginning to seem too easy.
Lyman High School's and ...

Lady Eagles win pair of games over weekend

Jan 29, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

The St. Stephen's Lady Eagles continued to roll in Class 1-A Northwest Conference action with a weekend sweep of Ten Sleep and Burlington.
Friday at home, the ...

Wranglers down Greybull, 64-54

. $headline .

Jan 29, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Gary Medicine Cloud and Wade Cornell each had 17 points in a comprehensive home victory over the rival Buffs.

SHOSHONI -- All season long, Gary ...

Big Piney edges Chiefs at home after WIHS blasts Kemmerer

Jan 29, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

It wasn't the weekend the Wyoming Indian Chiefs wanted. The Chiefs split with Class 2-A Southwest opponents Kemmerer and Big Piney at home this weekend.
The ...

Lady Chiefs roll to twin victories

Jan 29, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

The Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs sit alone at the top of the Class 2-A Southwest after a weekend sweep of conference opponents Big Piney and Kemmerer.
The ...

 

Opinion / Community

No secret solution

Jan 29, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

Legislation showing cuts to the state education budget is not a cheery document

Anyone holding out hope that there might be some secret stash of ...

Local march might be start of something

Jan 29, 2017 - By Randy Tucker

Not everyone agreed on the same things, but they all wanted to participate.

Last Saturday morning's "Women's March" in Lander was an interesting ...

Rep. Winters should explain his understanding of the separation of church, state

Jan 29, 2017 - Tim Chapman, Laramie

Editor:
I believe the people of Big Horn, Hot Springs, Fremont and Park counties and all the residents of Wyoming would benefit from a letter published in ...

 

County Weather

Photo Gallery

Twitter Feed (Follow Us!)

 

Contact Us  © 2017 Riverton Ranger, Inc.