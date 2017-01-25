Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, ended up voting against a bill that he initially supported.
Case said he did not like the changes the Senate Judiciary ...
Fremont County is preparing to be part of this year's point-in-time count once again.
The PIT count is led by the Wyoming Homelessness Collaborative and ...
Nearly 17 inches for month so far, breaking 1962 mark
This week's weather broke several snow records in the Riverton area.
With six days left in ...
Janet Lahti, 87, of Riverton, died January 23 at Help for Health Hospice in Riverton. As per her wishes, ...
Bill would require ultrasound before abortion
CASPER (AP) -- A Wyoming lawmaker is introducing a bill that would require doctors to offer ultrasounds to ...
The Fremont Air Service Task Force is working with Denver Air on a new deal to serve Riverton Regional Airport.
The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission ...
Wyoming's Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Committee has unanimously approved a five-day fishing license proposal, with amendments.
Wyoming Rep. Jim ...
CHEYENNE (TNS) -- The City of Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division is looking for the public's input on how the city might best prepare for an invasion that now ...
CHEYENNE -- Wyoming drivers won't get to put a license plate featuring Yellowstone National Park on their vehicles anytime soon, after the House of ...
For the first time in some years, the Northern Arapaho received a "clean" audit in 2016, with no findings of concern.
As the Northern Arapaho ...
"Today was one of those 'man-what-do-you-do' days," Riverton superintendent Terry Snyder said of his decision to keep schools open Tuesday after nearly a foot ...
CHEYENNE (AP) -- The first comprehensive proposals to address Wyoming's school funding crisis include freezing spending on special education and student ...
Wind tax defeated in committee
CHEYENNE (AP) -- Wyoming lawmakers have shot down a bill that would have quintupled the state's tax on wind ...
Another heavy band of precipitation lingered over Fremont County this week, dumping up to 11 inches of snow in areas from Riverton to Lander.
"We were the ...
The Wyoming Senate has defeated an amendment that would have decreased the amount of licenses available for the annual One Shot Antelope Hunt in Lander.
The ...
Data show the tribe might be missing out on as much as $50 million available funds.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe is severely underfunded when compared ...
The bill is opposed by the University of Wyoming and the state's community colleges.
CHEYENNE (TNS) -- A House committee approved a bill Tuesday that ...
A Lander man has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation for possession of child pornography.
Court documents state that, on or about April 2, ...
A daughter was born to Raylene Whiteplume of Riverton and Billy Whiteplume of Riverton at ...
Olivia Thompson scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds in an 85-61 home defeat to the Thunderbirds.
Olivia Thompson has progressed more and more, ...
Riverton's Hayden Wempen and Ridge Briggs were runners-up in their respective weight divisions.
Anytime a Riverton Wolverine athlete enters Bob Carey ...
Still perfect.
And you thought I was talking about the Riverton Wolverines boys basketball team, which is, by the way, off to a great 15-0 start under head ...
Irshaad Hunte's 16 points led six Central Wyoming College players in double-digits in a home win against the Thunderbirds.
Balanced scoring has been ...
Dubois got its first conference win of the year, defeating Ten Sleep on Saturday.
It was a busy week of action for the St. Stephen's Eagles and the ...
Editor:
In November, I began looking for people to come together in the Baldwin Creek Road area to get utilities at a cost and at a quality the residents in ...
It's enticing -- but only if some major questions are answered first
"Exciting" probably isn't the best word to describe ongoing developments in ...
Editor:
I am ready to admit that I didn't really understand how much the public school system in Wyoming costs to operate. I ask myself, also, whether most of ...
Old-school winter
Where will the winter of 2016-17 rank in terms of all-time snowiness in the Riverton Valley? Higher on the list than it ranked ...