Wolverine boys cruise again, remain unbeaten

Duo given awards for community service by RPD

New council members take office, leadership elected

Cougars defeat Wranglers, 54-39

WLRC plans might suffer under the continuing state downturn

Cougars place four wrestlers at Runner

News

Grants open for history research

Jan 15, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

The Wyoming State Historical Society is offering cash grants to people involved in research activities based on various aspects of the state's history.
The ...

Red Cross to install smoke alarms on rez

Jan 15, 2017 - From staff reports

The American Red Cross of Wyoming will install smoke alarms on Wind River Indian Reservation and volunteer installers are still needed
The Red Cross will work ...

Cheney learns commitee slots

Jan 15, 2017 - The Associated Press

(AP) -- Wyoming's newly elected congresswoman, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, will serve on the House Natural Resources, Armed Services and Rules committees.
Cheney ...

CWC raises funds for men's health

Jan 15, 2017 - From staff reports

Central Wyoming College participated in No Shave Movember to raise money for men's health. The funds raised went to support the Tough Enough Cancer Fund of ...

Report: Fremont County more frugal than most in Wyoming

Jan 15, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

The $968 that Fremont County spent per capita in taxes last year was 21 percent less than the average amount spent by counties across Wyoming, according to ...

Duo given awards for community service by RPD

Jan 15, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

The Riverton Police Department often presents awards to citizens in the community who have helped others in an extraordinary way.
During Tuesday's Riverton ...

Tribe offers Riverton lower cost plan on municipal trash disposal

Jan 15, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

On paper, the arrangement could save the City of Riverton $100,00 annually.

Part one of two

The Northern Arapaho Solid Waste District is ...

Orchestra schedules free concert

Jan 15, 2017 - From staff reports

The Fremont Symphony Orchestra has announced its annual free winter afternoon concert for Jan. 21.
The Mid-Winter Musicale and Mingle FSO Fund Raiser features ...

Fremont County digest

Jan 15, 2017 - From staff reports

Carnival cars

Jan 15, 2017 - Photos by Andrea Novotny

Wild West Winter Carnival "Snowclipse: 2017" kicked off Saturday with the WWWC Car and Bike Show and Vintage Snowmobile Expo Saturday at the Fremont County ...

Student privacy proposal dies in Senate; safety cited

Jan 15, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

Senate File 20 would have barred school employees from demanding access to a student's personal digital information.

Lawmakers have once again killed ...

Library airs opera adapation of 'Romeo and Juliet'

Jan 15, 2017 - From staff reports

The Lander library will air a live performance of the Metropolitan Opera's "Romeo et Juliette" this month.
The adaptation of Shakespeare's classic story of ...

Strong storms leave deep snow, many car wrecks

Jan 13, 2017 - The Associated Press

EVANSTON (AP) -- Weather and excessive speed by some motorists caused a 17-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in southwest Wyoming.
Highway Patrol trooper David ...

Thorton joins cast of Chadron State play

Jan 13, 2017 - From staff reports

Molly Thornton of Riverton stars as Detective Morris in the Chadron State performance of 'The Nether' at by Jennifer Haley. The second play of last semester, ...

Today

Jan 13, 2017 - From staff reports

Births

OLDMAN
A son was born to Teressa SunRhodes of Riverton and Marlin Oldman of Riverton at 8:02 a.m. January ...

New council members take office, leadership elected

Jan 13, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

The Riverton City Council has chosen its new council president and vice-president.
Mike Bailey was voted in as president, while Kyle Larson was elected ...

Wyoming digest

Jan 13, 2017 - From staff reports

One hurt when skiers trigger avalanche
JACKSON HOLE (AP) -- A 22-year-old man has been injured after being partially buried in a skier-triggered ...

House advances bill designating Wyoming NRC 'agreement state'

Jan 13, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

The Wyoming House of Representatives approved a measure on first reading Thursday that would allow Wyoming to become a Nuclear Regulatory Commission "agreement ...

Allen supports funding tribal liaisons, says livestock issue won't need a bill

Jan 13, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

State Rep. Jim Allen, R-Lander, said he supports Gov. Matt Mead's supplemental budget request that funds Wyoming's two tribal liaison positions for an ...

Overdose deaths dip sharply, down by 13 compared to 2015

Jan 13, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer


Suicides numbered 19 countywide for the year

From staff reports

Only six deaths were attributed to drug and alcohol overdoses in Fremont County ...

Charges to be re-filed in 1985 murder 'cold case'

Jan 13, 2017 - The Associated Press

The man was arrested in August and charged in connection with the 1985 death of Shelli R. Wiley, who was 22 years old at the time.

LARAMIE (AP) -- ...

CWC alumna new Miss Rodeo

Jan 13, 2017 - From staff reports

Hearing her name called as the next Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2017 was something Abby Hayduck didn't expect. Hayduck had expected her friend and running mate Bailey ...

Amazon agrees to begin collecting retail sales tax in Wyoming, starting in March

Jan 13, 2017 - By Matt Murphy, Tribune News Services

Amazon will begin collecting sales tax on purchases made to Wyoming consumers and businesses beginning March 1, according to a press release from Gov. Matt ...

Allen pushing again for Indian education, license plate bills

Jan 12, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

Many bills from last year are returning to the debate platform for the 2017 session of the Wyoming Legislature.
In particular, Rep. Jim Allen, R-Lander, is ...

Cheyenne OKs move to up top police pay equal to region

Jan 12, 2017 - TNS

The three affected positions will no longer be eligible for overtime and comp time pay.

CHEYENNE (TNS) -- The Cheyenne City Council has approved final ...

Peabody works to leave Chapter 11 process, files plan of reorganization

Jan 12, 2017 - From wire reports

Peabody Energy has filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with a U.S. Bankruptcy Court, representing another key milestone in the company's ...

'The Frog Prince'

Jan 12, 2017 - Photo by Andrea Novotny

Rehearsals for Missoula Children's Theatre's "The Frog Prince" began Tuesday. The performance is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center ...

Preparation key to working with federal agencies

Jan 12, 2017 - Brett Housholder

If you want to sell to the government, networking events such as the upcoming GRO-Biz Conference and Idea Expo in Casper on Feb. 22 and 23 are a great way to ...

WLRC plans might suffer under the continuing state downturn

Jan 12, 2017 - From staff reports

Plans call for a 929-acre mine in a previously mined region about 60 miles from Lander and 70 miles from Riverton.

Federal regulators say a new ...

Little support shown for school consolidation bill

Jan 12, 2017 - By Bob Moen, The Associated Press

The state faces a shortfall of more than $360 million in its annual K-12 budget amid a sharp downturn in fossil fuel production.

CHEYENNE (AP) -- A ...

Price being cut on listing for vacant CWC building

Jan 12, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

With the vacant Central Wyoming College building in downtown Lander languishing on the real east market, the college has decided to reduce the price.
Willie ...

Today

Jan 12, 2017 - From staff reports

Births

BLACKBURN
A daughter was born to Alfreda Blackburn of Riverton and Gary Blackburn of Riverton at 8:35 ...

Rec task force launches biz survey

Jan 12, 2017 - From wire reports

Peabody Energy has filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with a U.S. Bankruptcy Court, representing another key milestone in the company's ...

Life Resource Center renovation not a 'done deal' amid state crisis

Jan 12, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

The Wyoming Department of Health state agency is working on an a scaled back alternative for the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander.
Officials acknowledge ...

Avalanche buries five-ton truck

Jan 12, 2017 - The Associated Press

JACKSON (AP) -- Authorities say an avalanche buried a freight truck near Jackson as the snow continued to pile up in western Wyoming.
Multiple avalanches ...

Thinning of Yellowstone's bison herd starts with 100

Jan 12, 2017 - The Associated Press

So far this winter, tribal hunters have taken 80 bison, and state hunters have harvested 19.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- At least 100 Yellowstone National ...

Wyoming digest

Jan 12, 2017 - From staff reports

Man pleads guilty to trying to hit officers
(AP) -- A Cheyenne man with a long history of felony convictions has pleaded guilty to trying to hit ...

Riverton man to prison for sex abuse; 'prays daily for forgiveness'

Jan 12, 2017 - From staff reports

A 73-year-old Riverton man is set to serve 18-20 years in prison after molesting an 8-year-old friend of his granddaughter.
Delbert Schierkolk pleaded guilty ...

 

Sports

Wolverine boys cruise again, remain unbeaten

Jan 15, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

Riverton easily defeated Worland and Torrington in back-to-back home games.

Even Friday the 13th with a full moon couldn't curse the momentum of the ...

Cougars defeat Wranglers, 54-39

Jan 15, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Wind River defeated Shoshoni in a physical affair in Fremont County Class 2-A play.

Full-court pressure will sometimes rattle even the most calm, ...

Hoops on a hot Friday winter night

Jan 15, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Another sports weekend in Fremont County saw me heading north from Riverton on Highway 789 to Shoshoni on Friday for a showdown between the Wranglers and ...

Cougars place four wrestlers at Runner

Jan 15, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Host Wind River had four athletes on the podium at their home invitational, while Shoshoni had three.

Wind River hosted the annual Don Runner ...

Lady Wolverines' struggles continue

Jan 15, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

Riverton remains winless on the season after home losses to Worland and Torrington.

The Riverton Lady Wolverines clawed their way back into ...

Tigers beat down Bobcats, 68-41

Jan 15, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Christian Lopez and Darwin St. Clair each scored 19 points in a home victory against Thermopolis.

Christian Lopez and Darwin St. Clair each dropped ...

Lady Tigers claw Bobcats, 54-51

Jan 15, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Raylee Nipper scored 17 points for Lander, including a critical three-point play, in a home victory over Thermopolis.

On Friday at Bob Carey Memorial ...

Lady Blue hammers Wind River, 47-29

Jan 15, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Jalene Hanway led Shoshoni with 17 points in a victory over the Lady Cougars.

Jalene Hanway proved to be a one-woman wrecking crew in the low post ...

Chiefs round up Wranglers, 56-37

Jan 13, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Wyoming Indian prevailed over Shoshoni in a slow-paced, low-scoring contest.

ETHETE -- Accurate shooting is offense, and while defense might win ...

Wyoming's Allen returning for junior season with Pokes

Jan 13, 2017 - From wire reports

Laramie -- University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has spoken with Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl, informing Bohl that he will be returning for ...

Lady Chiefs run over Shoshoni

Jan 13, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Morning Gambler led Wyoming Indian with 18 points in a 59-33 win over Lady Blue.

ETHETE -- Wyoming Indian's runaway win Thursday over the visiting ...

River Rats win three of four over weekend

Jan 12, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Riverton's double-defending state champions opened their home season in fine fashion against Park County and Douglas.

Riverton hosted hockey for the ...

Fans look at Brian Hill with their hearts, but he is using his brain

Jan 12, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

Fans of Wyoming cowboy football can't be pleased to have learned that star running back Brian Hill, the best ground-gainer in the history of the Cowboys, won't ...

Wolverines return home for weekend

Jan 12, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

Riverton's unbeaten boys and winless girls will entertain Worland and Torrington.

Squished together, the Riverton High School boys and girls ...

Rustlers open Region IX schedule

Jan 12, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Central Wyoming College's basketball squads will host Little Big Horn College and Miles Community College to begin league play.


Central Wyoming ...

 

Opinion / Community

Priorities emerge when electricity fails

Jan 15, 2017 - By Randy Tucker

In other words, IR00;found a way to watch the Steelers game.

Our bedroom window sits about 35 feet above Gasser Road.It has a great view of most of ...

Doug Thompson

Jan 15, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

A tower of local government has stepped down, strong legacy in place
The first Fremont County Commission meeting since the turn of the century without ...

Young snow shovelers made New Year's Day a happy one

Jan 13, 2017 - Mabel Moroz, Rivertoin

Editor:
The new year began as a happy one for me. During the afternoon on New Year's Day, a load of young people with shovels tumbled out of the van and began ...

In praise of a beefy houseplant

Jan 13, 2017 - By Robert H. Peck

My begonia withstands both cats and a sometimes careless owner.

A classmate of mine once suggested that the best solution if one fails to find ...

Senate clout

Jan 13, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

Both Wyoming's U.S. Senators are chairmen of committees this year

Wyoming's U.S. Senate delegation will have some real influence as the new ...

Fearful of what 'they' might do

Jan 12, 2017 - By Clair McFarland

Did the electric power fail because I didn't vote?

My decision not to vote still haunts me.
Back in November, I avoided the general election, with ...

Funding the liaisons

Jan 12, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

The governor is recommending it, but not on an ongoing basis

Governor Mead had some local-interest items in his jam-packed State of the State ...

WLRC plans might suffer under the continuing state downturn

Jan 12, 2017 - Dawn Rensellaer Greeley, Colorado

Editor:
It is certainly too bad Wyoming legislators and the health department could not agree on how to renovate and "repurpose" the Wyoming Life Resource ...

 

County Weather

