RHS matmen saddle Broncs

Keeping schools open Tuesday a tough call in SD25

New license plates show scenery from Wind Rivers

Cougars buck slow start, beat Huskies

Ethete woman to prison for drunken driving homicide

Air service, 1 percent tax, Job Corps among Weaver's high points

'Is this a fair situation?'

Feb 4, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

Another try at cutting per diems defeated


The Wyoming Senate has defeated another attempt to reduce per diem payments during legislative sessions ...

Lawyer: Accused killer high on 'spice'

Feb 4, 2017 - The Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- A 19-year-old Wyoming man charged with shooting three good Samaritans on Montana's Crow Reservation had ingested "a considerable amount" ...

Ice sculpture, coronation, crab meal set for Saturday

Feb 3, 2017 - From staff reports

Some of the Wild West Winter Carnival's signature events are set for this weekend as the annual festival reaches its peak.
The Main Street Ice Sculpting ...

Bill on American Indian ed requirement passes Houses; Senate gets it

Feb 3, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

A bill to incorporate American Indian education into public school standards in the state has passed through the Wyoming House on third reading and now is in ...

Reconstruction funding for WLRC approved

Feb 3, 2017 - From staff reports

The House Appropriations Committee approved the reconstruction of the Wyoming Life Resource Center on Wednesday, allocating at least $139.5 million for the ...

Ethete woman to prison for drunken driving homicide

Feb 3, 2017 - From staff reports

Rita Willow, 30, of Ethete, has been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Allison Ty Trosper, 50, ...

Wyoming digest

Feb 3, 2017 - The Associated Press

School CPR bill voted down
CHEYENNE (AP) -- A bill that would have required Wyoming students to receive basic instruction in CPR has died in the state ...

Yellowstone-Montana deal OKs bison slaughter

Feb 3, 2017 - By Matthew Brown, Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- A deal disclosed Thursday will allow the mass slaughter of hundreds of wild bison migrating from Yellowstone National Park, while ...

Local students make honors lists at colleges

Feb 3, 2017 - From staff reports

Twenty-five students from Fremont County made the President's List at the University of Wyoming in the fall.
These students, who maintained a 4.0 grade point ...

Riverton Does plan charity work for the year

Feb 3, 2017 - From staff reports

Charitable organization Riverton Does is ready for 2017 after setting its officers last month. Deanna Reach, president of the group, said they gain "at least ...

Riverton library manager retires

Feb 3, 2017 - From staff reports

Gloria Brodle, manager of the Riverton library, is retiring after working there 31 years.
At a library board meeting Wednesday, board chair Nancy Wright ...

Feb 3, 2017 - From staff reports

HARRINGTON
Fred "Freddie" C. Harrington, 68, died on February 1 in Riverton. Cremation has taken place ...

House OKs bill letting local trustees decide on firearms in schools

Feb 2, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

A bill that would allow school boards to let district employees carry firearms on school property passed the Wyoming House on third reading Wednesday in a ...

DEQ removes mandate on Lander landfill, extending use for 10 years

Feb 2, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

The move will save money for the Fremont County solid waste district, potentially staving off higher disposal fees.

A previous mandate for Fremont ...

Allen bills on fishing fees, license plates gain ground

Feb 2, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

Legislative bills sponsored by Rep. Jim Allen, R-Lander, have moved ahead this week.

Fishing
House Bill 121, regarding fishing licenses, passed ...

New license plates show scenery from Wind Rivers

Feb 2, 2017 - From staff and wire reports

Wyoming's new license plate design is now appearing on cars being registered in 2017 -- and it features a Fremont County scene.
The new plates include a ...

House changes course, passes higher tax on cigarettes

Feb 2, 2017 - From the Associated Press

CHEYENNE (AP) -- The Wyoming House has reversed itself and passed a bill that would raise the state tax on cigarettes by 30 cents a pack.
House Bill 151 failed ...

Hemp legislation wins vote in judiciary panel

Feb 2, 2017 - TNS

A 2014 change in federal law allows states to conduct hemp production under the authority of a university or department of agriculture.

CHEYENNE ...

Senate committee OKs bill protecting LGBT from discrimination

Feb 2, 2017 - By Matt Murphy, Tribune News Services

CHEYENNE -- A Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination in employment, ...

School bill includes sales tax increase

Feb 2, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

The House Education Committee has revised the Wyoming Legislature's primary school funding bill to include a 2 percent increase to Wyoming's sales tax, which ...

Wyoming digest

Feb 2, 2017 - From wire reports

10-year sentence on heroin charges
(AP) -- A former Cheyenne resident has been sentenced to 10 years for selling heroin.
Christopher Koegl on Wednesday ...

 

RHS matmen saddle Broncs

Feb 4, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Riverton's wrestling squad defeated Cody in a home dual on the eve of the Ron Thon Memorial, which opened Friday with preliminary matches.

If the ...

Lady Cougars defend home with victory over Huskies

Feb 3, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Wind River's girls hoops squad sent Burlington to defeat by a final of 39-32.

The Wind River Lady Cougars picked up their second home court win of ...

Cougars buck slow start, beat Huskies

Feb 3, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Wind River was led by Jayin Trumble's 27 points in a 73-58 home victory against Burlington.

Wind River's performance was nearly as dark as the ...

Why do sports fans do the things they do?

Feb 2, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

I stayed up late to watch sports on TV last weekend. Roger Federer was playing Rafael Nadal for the Australian Open championship. That's tennis, if you didn't ...

Wolverines take on Tigers in county rivalry

Feb 2, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Both Riverton hoops squads will travel to Lander, with the boys looking to stay perfect and the girls searching for their first victory of the season on ...

Lady Rustlers drop close one to Northwest

Feb 2, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

All five Central Wyoming College starters scored in double-digits in a 74-68 home loss to the Lady Trappers.

Usually when all five starters of a ...

Playing politics

Feb 3, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

Democrats must decide if two wrongs make a right in Gorsuch confirmation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sounded pretty mad a couple of days ...

Prosthetic beaks and broken birds

Feb 3, 2017 - By Robert H. Peck

If you're a toucan, your bill is pretty darned important.

As I applied Chapstick to my nose in an elevator last Monday I remembered a video I'd seen ...

Tripling of fees not business- friendly in state

Feb 3, 2017 - Ed Murray, Secretary of State, Cheyenne

On Jan. 27, Wyoming Rep. Jerry Obermueller of Casper submitted House Bill 267 to the Wyoming Legislature seeking to increase the minimum annual reporting fees ...

What animals know that we don't

Feb 2, 2017 - By Betty Starks Case

In my experience, it's a considerable amount

Horses? I'm probably the last columnist in Wyoming you'd expect to be informed on the subject. But a ...

Winter warfare

Feb 2, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

In a season like this one, it'seasy to be fooled by a 30-degree day

A staff member who grew up in a warmer part of America before moving to Wyoming ...

Support recovery groups by increasing tax on beer

Feb 2, 2017 - Ron Warpness, Riverton

Editor:
Well here it is another new year, our legislature is in session trying to deal with an economy that is having a tough time, much through the efforts ...

