AUGUST
2 - Evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday morning in the area of the Lava Mountain Fire west of Dubois, allowing residents of the Union Pass ...
MAY
1 - Fremont County still faces a $3.3 million shortfall in its budget for the 2017 fiscal year, even after department heads have whittled their ...
SEPTEMBER
1 - Riverton city schools won't be held liable for the death of Sophia Archer, the 7-year-old who was struck and killed last year by an ...
APRIL
1 - The Fremont County School District 38 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move to blended instruction at Arapaho Charter High School, ...
FEBRUARY
2 - Local search and rescue crews responded to three calls involving stranded motorists within a 12-hour period. No one was injured in any of ...
JANUARY
3 - About 40 Fremont County students marched Jan. 1 in the 127th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.
3 - The Fremont County Commission is ...
JULY
1 - The City of Riverton will no longer accept glass items at the neighborhood drop-off locations or in curbside recycling, effective ...
JUNE
1 - The legislative task force overseeing renovations and construction at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander and the Wyoming State ...
MARCH
1 - Both of the people who fell off of the Diversion Dam bridge Friday afternoon died as a result of the incident. A 17-year-old boy died at the ...
Fremont County's No. 1 story for 2016 was related to the national downturn in the energy and minerals industries.
The selection was made by a vote of eight ...
WyomingPBS debuts 'Wild West' documentary
"Today's Wild West," a 13-part documentary style series on all things western, debuts on WyomingPBS beginning ...
Body of missing boarder found in snow
JACKSON (AP) -- Searchers have recovered the body of a Grand Targhee Resort worker who failed to return from ...
The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office is requesting public input prior to analyzing a proposed wild horse gather in the North Lander Wild Horse ...
The creme de la creme of opera comes together at the Metropolitan Opera's presentation of Nabucco on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10:55 am at the Lander ...
JANUARY
3 - About 40 Fremont County students marched Jan. 1 in the 127th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.
3 - The Fremont County Commission is ...
OCTOBER
2 - The Bureau of Indian Affairs has promised to take control of the courthouse currently occupied by the Shoshone and Arapaho Tribal Court, ...
NOVEMBER
1 - Lance Clark was released from custody Monday after the Fremont County Attorney's Office dropped the charge of second degree murder for ...
DECEMBER
1 - Attorneys for Riverton will join a settlement conference in hopes of ending a lawsuit filed by the local Days Inn motel.
2 - The ...
DENVER (AP) -- The Obama administration will release five possible plans Thursday for limiting mining on federal land in the West to protect the vulnerable ...
Problems discovered at the hospital involved equipment that was found unclean before and during surgeries, rooms that were not kept at the required ...
After state legislators warned this month that Fremont County's K-12 schools face an "uphill battle" against consolidation in 2017, a working subgroup of the ...
Fremont County law enforcement agencies are urging revelers to plan a safe way home before drinking at holiday parties, and to ensure their loved ones do ...
The Central Wyoming Children's Center for Arts, Technology and Science has rallied significantly after a lag in attendance this fall.
CATS volunteer and ...
The St. Stephen's girls first-ever state basketball title headlined an exciting year in Fremont County sports.
Many accomplishments occurred across ...
LARAMIE - The Wyoming Cowboys hit 14 3-pointers and held Air Force to 36 percent from the field on their way to a 84-72 victory in the Mountain West Conference ...
Fans of Riverton High School basketball have seen me holding a microphone at Wolverine Gym for a good long while. This season is my 30th as the RHS gym ...
Editor:
The Red Desert is home to many Wyoming treasures including desert elk, one of the largest living sand dune systems in the U.S., and the Boar's Tusk. ...
Fremont Couty used to have three places to bowl, but now just one remains.
Riverton used to have two of them, one on the hill and the other on North ...
A New Year's resolution can provide focus, direction and opportunity
The best thing about a New Year's resolution is good intentions.
By pledging to ...
Editor:
At least now we have something to do with the rainy-day fund, and some people may need orange jum suits.
It just seemed like a big hole in the ...
Since the episode of the inflatable snowman, I've had to contend with The Husband's passing nickname for me: Scrooge.
No, I never did shoot the snowman. ...
Government service is about more than holding an elected position
Our newspapers have published some "legal" advertisements in recent days to ...