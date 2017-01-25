 
James "Jim" Gerald McHugh

Keeping schools open Tuesday a tough call in SD25

Firefighter Hartbank dead at 79; injured on fire site in September

Case has recurrence of cancer; new treatment starts Thursday

Wolverine wrestlers at Lander

Probation ordered for Lander man on child porn charge

News

Case ends up voting 'no' on bill covering 'police cam' video recordings

Jan 25, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, ended up voting against a bill that he initially supported.
Case said he did not like the changes the Senate Judiciary ...

Homeless count sites set

Jan 25, 2017 - From staff reports

Fremont County is preparing to be part of this year's point-in-time count once again.
The PIT count is led by the Wyoming Homelessness Collaborative and ...

January snowiest on record

Jan 25, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

Nearly 17 inches for month so far, breaking 1962 mark

This week's weather broke several snow records in the Riverton area.
With six days left in ...

Today

Jan 25, 2017 - From staff reports

Deaths

LAHTI
Janet Lahti, 87, of Riverton, died January 23 at Help for Health Hospice in Riverton. As per her wishes, ...

Wyoming digest

Jan 25, 2017 - From wire reports

Bill would require ultrasound before abortion
CASPER (AP) -- A Wyoming lawmaker is introducing a bill that would require doctors to offer ultrasounds to ...

State grant for airline confirmed for new year

Jan 25, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

The Fremont Air Service Task Force is working with Denver Air on a new deal to serve Riverton Regional Airport.

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission ...

Committee raises price on 5-day fish license offered by local rep

Jan 25, 2017 - By Alejandra Silva, Staff Writer

Wyoming's Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Committee has unanimously approved a five-day fishing license proposal, with amendments.
Wyoming Rep. Jim ...

Forester sounds warning about invasive ash beetle

Jan 25, 2017 - From wire reports

CHEYENNE (TNS) -- The City of Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division is looking for the public's input on how the city might best prepare for an invasion that now ...

House nixes Yellowstone license plate

Jan 25, 2017 - By Matt Murphy, Tribune News Services

CHEYENNE -- Wyoming drivers won't get to put a license plate featuring Yellowstone National Park on their vehicles anytime soon, after the House of ...

Clean audits a key tool to increasing tribal funding

Jan 25, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

For the first time in some years, the Northern Arapaho received a "clean" audit in 2016, with no findings of concern.

As the Northern Arapaho ...

Jan 25, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

"Today was one of those 'man-what-do-you-do' days," Riverton superintendent Terry Snyder said of his decision to keep schools open Tuesday after nearly a foot ...

Lawmakers see list of plans to cut public school expenses

Jan 24, 2017 - The Associated Press

CHEYENNE (AP) -- The first comprehensive proposals to address Wyoming's school funding crisis include freezing spending on special education and student ...

Wyoming digest

Jan 24, 2017 - From wire reports

Wind tax defeated in committee
CHEYENNE (AP) -- Wyoming lawmakers have shot down a bill that would have quintupled the state's tax on wind ...

'Crazy' season continues; city enveloped again

Jan 24, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

Another heavy band of precipitation lingered over Fremont County this week, dumping up to 11 inches of snow in areas from Riverton to Lander.
"We were the ...

Senate action taking aim at One Shot Hunt voted down

Jan 24, 2017 - By Katie Roenigk, Staff Writer

The Wyoming Senate has defeated an amendment that would have decreased the amount of licenses available for the annual One Shot Antelope Hunt in Lander.
The ...

Arapaho vow to improve fed funding receipts

Jan 24, 2017 - By Daniel Bendtsen, Staff Writer

Data show the tribe might be missing out on as much as $50 million available funds.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe is severely underfunded when compared ...

Committee OKs bill to allow guns on campuses

Jan 24, 2017 - From wire reports

The bill is opposed by the University of Wyoming and the state's community colleges.

CHEYENNE (TNS) -- A House committee approved a bill Tuesday that ...

Probation ordered for Lander man on child porn charge

Jan 24, 2017 - From staff reports

A Lander man has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation for possession of child pornography.
Court documents state that, on or about April 2, ...

Today

Jan 24, 2017 - From staff reports

Births


WHITEPLUME
A daughter was born to Raylene Whiteplume of Riverton and Billy Whiteplume of Riverton at ...

 

Sports

Lady Rustlers lose to Casper College

Jan 25, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Olivia Thompson scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds in an 85-61 home defeat to the Thunderbirds.

Olivia Thompson has progressed more and more, ...

Wolverine wrestlers at Lander

Jan 25, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Riverton's Hayden Wempen and Ridge Briggs were runners-up in their respective weight divisions.

Anytime a Riverton Wolverine athlete enters Bob Carey ...

Cowgirls on serious roll in conference

Jan 24, 2017 - By Craig Blumenshine, Staff Writer

Still perfect.
And you thought I was talking about the Riverton Wolverines boys basketball team, which is, by the way, off to a great 15-0 start under head ...

Rustlers pound Casper College, 80-66

Jan 24, 2017 - By Scott Akanewich, Sports Editor

Irshaad Hunte's 16 points led six Central Wyoming College players in double-digits in a home win against the Thunderbirds.

Balanced scoring has been ...

Eagles beat Rams, Wolves

Jan 24, 2017 - By Randy Tucker, Staff Writer

Dubois got its first conference win of the year, defeating Ten Sleep on Saturday.

It was a busy week of action for the St. Stephen's Eagles and the ...

 

Opinion / Community

Residents entitled to quality services

Jan 25, 2017 - Abraham Kara, Lander

Editor:
In November, I began looking for people to come together in the Baldwin Creek Road area to get utilities at a cost and at a quality the residents in ...

Tribe's trash offer

Jan 25, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

It's enticing -- but only if some major questions are answered first

"Exciting" probably isn't the best word to describe ongoing developments in ...

Legislators need 'luck, creativity' on school funds

Jan 24, 2017 - Chris Treater, Riverton

Editor:
I am ready to admit that I didn't really understand how much the public school system in Wyoming costs to operate. I ask myself, also, whether most of ...

Tuesday notes

Jan 24, 2017 - By Steven R. Peck

Old-school winter
Where will the winter of 2016-17 rank in terms of all-time snowiness in the Riverton Valley? Higher on the list than it ranked ...

County Weather

