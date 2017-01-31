Wyoming's House Education Committee will consider Tuesday evening whether to allow more local control over the cuts listed in its K-12 omnibus spending bill, ...
A malfunctioning oil-drip feeder is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a metal shop Sunday in Hudson.
Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at ...
LAROSE
Floyd LaRose, of Lander, died on January 28 with his family near him. The family will hold a ...
With flu activity reports showing a high level of illness, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is reminding residents of the common-sense steps they can ...
Trump ban affects UW student
LARAMIE (AP) -- University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols says the university knows of one student who has been ...
CHEYENNE (AP) -- Many Wyoming communities are seeing above-average snowpack levels thanks to a cold and wet winter.
State monitors say snowpack ranges from ...
The Riverton City Council in January approved writing a letter formally asking the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District to lower the tipping fee ...
Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race teams arrived Monday afternoon in Lander and gathered along Main Street for a community reception.
...
After serving the City of Riverton for five and a half years as city administrator, Steven Weaver announced his resignation Friday to city staff, effective ...
CHEYENNE (AP) -- A proposal to raise the minimum wage in Wyoming has been ratcheted back to match the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
The amended wage ...
Aubry Baker scored a career-high 27 points in a 48-44 home win against Burlington.
It was a big home stand for the Dubois Lady Rams with a pair of ...
LARAMIE (AP) -- Craig Bohl didn't decide to pursue coaching until his playing days at Nebraska were coming to an end. He turned out just fine.
The Wyoming head ...
Dubois was outmatched by Burlington and Meeteetse on their home court.
It was a disappointing weekend at home for the Dubois Rams in Class 1-A ...
You could feel the energy in Wolverine Gym last Friday night when Riverton High School's girls basketball team was close, oh so close, to netting its first win ...
The freezer is on
It looks as if the entire month of January is going to pass without delivering us what longtime weather watchers like to refer to as ...
It was the first time she'd fired a gun, but she didn't miss
As we sat down to the feast at Thanksgiving Aunt Eleanor would always say, "This year ...
Editor:
The City of Riverton should stay away from the Arapaho Tribe's offer to take over garbage handling. This would cause nothing but problems, in my ...